Consumer group Which? has revealed a supermarket's own-brand ketchup to be the best in the UK and it is half the price of Heinz.
Red sauce is a staple in British diets with the condiment being used to accompany a number of meals like fish and chips.
Many people opt for the well-known Heinz brand to get their fix but Which? has unveiled a list of the best with one supermarket ranking joint-first with the baked beans producer.
Which? did this by carrying out a taste and giving the product a percentage mark.
Co-op's own-brand ketchup was named the joint-best in the UK with it receiving a mark of 74% with a price point of £1.30 for 550g (24p per 100g).
This was joined by household favourite Heinz with a mark of 74% for £3.40 for 460g (54p per 100g).
Next were Hellmann’s Tomato Ketchup and supermarket Aldi's own-brand product at £1.50 and 70p respectively.
Co-op Tomato Ketchup - 74%
£1.30 for 550g (24p per 100g)
Best Buy: Heinz Tomato Ketchup - 74%
£3.40 for 460g (54p per 100g)
Hellmann’s Tomato Ketchup - 73%
£1.50 for 465g (32p per 100g)
Aldi Bramwells Tomato Ketchup - 72%
75p for 650g (12p per 100g)
Tesco Tomato Ketchup - 72%
£1 for 555g (18p per 100g)
Morrisons Tomato Ketchup - 71%
£1.25 for 450g (28p per 100g)
Asda Classic Tomato Ketchup - 70%
75p for 550g (14p per 100g).
Sainsbury’s Tomato Ketchup Sauce - 69%
85p for 460g (18p per 100g)
Waitrose Essential Tomato Ketchup - 69%
90p for 470g (19p per 100g)
M&S Tomato Ketchup - 60%
85p for 495g (17p per 100g)
