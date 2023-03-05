Red sauce is a staple in British diets with the condiment being used to accompany a number of meals like fish and chips.

Many people opt for the well-known Heinz brand to get their fix but Which? has unveiled a list of the best with one supermarket ranking joint-first with the baked beans producer.

Which? did this by carrying out a taste and giving the product a percentage mark.

Supermarket own-brand ketchup named joint-best in the UK by Which?





Co-op's own-brand ketchup was named the joint-best in the UK with it receiving a mark of 74% with a price point of £1.30 for 550g (24p per 100g).

This was joined by household favourite Heinz with a mark of 74% for £3.40 for 460g (54p per 100g).

Next were Hellmann’s Tomato Ketchup and supermarket Aldi's own-brand product at £1.50 and 70p respectively.

Co-op Tomato Ketchup - 74%

£1.30 for 550g (24p per 100g)

Best Buy: Heinz Tomato Ketchup - 74%

£3.40 for 460g (54p per 100g)

Hellmann’s Tomato Ketchup - 73%

£1.50 for 465g (32p per 100g)

Aldi Bramwells Tomato Ketchup - 72%

75p for 650g (12p per 100g)

Tesco Tomato Ketchup - 72%

£1 for 555g (18p per 100g)

Morrisons Tomato Ketchup - 71%

£1.25 for 450g (28p per 100g)

Asda Classic Tomato Ketchup - 70%

75p for 550g (14p per 100g).

Sainsbury’s Tomato Ketchup Sauce - 69%

85p for 460g (18p per 100g)

Waitrose Essential Tomato Ketchup - 69%

90p for 470g (19p per 100g)

M&S Tomato Ketchup - 60%

85p for 495g (17p per 100g)