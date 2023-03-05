Efes Pizza in Heslington Road says it has no connection whatsoever with Efe's Kebab Kitchen, a takeaway van which is parked in the city centre on an evening.

But a spokeswoman said that after The Press reported last month how Toby Wilson was charged £660 too much by the van for a £6.50 veggie burger and cheesy chips during a night out before Christmas, and then struggled to get a refund, people began trolling the pizza business.

"Everyone was so upset with our shop - writing angry messages, calling us to do the right thing, calling on the phone, calling us names and absolutely disgusting," she said.

"They were leaving 1 star reviews on our business out of spite, without having tried our food.

"Our social media is not currently very big so thankfully "the trolls" did not get us there yet.

"However, we were so happy that our loyal customers were actually sticking up for us on the Google reviews - that was a ray of sunshine and we are thankful to them from the bottom of our hearts.

"We were all shocked here that this has turned into some sort of broken telephone children's game - one heard a story, went to look for it on the internet without matching up the important information (like the addresses), found something that looks a bit like it and started trolling it.

"It is a story of our times - the misinformation and casual slander are becoming normal..

"It seems to be normal nowadays for people not to check the facts before arguing and not seeing a real person behind a social media account /Facebook page / Google my business account before making a detrimental impact to that person's life with their words.

"We just want to say to people - don't abandon your critical thinking at any time and check your facts before you start saying nasty things to anyone even if it's a business, because behind a business / social media account / a page, there are normal people like you with feelings, anxieties and life duties too.

"Let's just all stay kind to each other."

The Press reported last month how two extra sixes were keyed in when Toby paid for his takeaway at Efes Kebab Kitchen by Apple on his phone in December and he didn’t spot the error.

He only realised what had happened when he woke up the next day, and then sought a refund.

Ahmed Abdullah, the manager of Efe’s Kebab Kitchen, acknowledged and apologised for the error but Toby said he was still waiting for a refund more than a month later.

In a subsequent story, Mr Abdullah said he had sacked the employee who accidentally charged the customer £666.50 and he wanted to refund the money as soon as possible.

He said he had been in business for 25 years and nothing like this had ever happened before.

Mr Wilson revealed then that his own bank had temporarily refunded the money while it investigated what had happened.

The Press has tried to contact Mr Wilson and Mr Abdullah to ask if the refund situation has now been resolved but they have not yet responded.