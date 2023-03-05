A LORRY has gone off the road on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

One lane is closed on the northbound dual carriageway north of Thirsk, to allow for recovery work following the crash this mornng.

The incident has happened at Knayton and led to the lane closure between the Borrowby turn off and Kirby Sigston turn off near Ellerbeck.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was not called to the collision.