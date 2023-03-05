A LORRY has gone off the road on the A19 in North Yorkshire.
One lane is closed on the northbound dual carriageway north of Thirsk, to allow for recovery work following the crash this mornng.
The incident has happened at Knayton and led to the lane closure between the Borrowby turn off and Kirby Sigston turn off near Ellerbeck.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was not called to the collision.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here