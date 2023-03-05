The site, www.doggingaction.co.uk, claims that there is 'plenty of raunchy multi-sexual filth' in the rear car park of the Old Royal Oak pub in Market Place, Knaresborough.

It goes on to claim: "Friday and Saturday nights, karoake drowns out the moans!"

But the pub's manager says the claim is nonsense, as it would be impossible for such activities to take place in the pub's car park.

He said it was very small and had a locked gate, which could only be opened by staying guests after being issued with a key.

However, it was possible the website was actually intending to refer to a separate council car park behind the pub's car park, where such activities might well take place.

The website recommends a few more locations in the York area which might also raise eyebrows.

It says the Sutton Bank Car Park near Thirsk, opposite the glider club, has 'action most nights from 9pm onwards', Acaster Malbis airfield near York has 'several couples in action most Friday and Saturday nights' and a field near Clifton Bridge has 'loads of horny couples' who meet most weekends.

But the website also makes the bizarre claim that three stages of the Tour de France will be in Yorkshire this year, and the highest point of the cycle race will be Holme Moss, a well-known dogging location. "This could be the first dogging location in the UK where people actually go dogging on their bicycles," it says.

In fact, this year's Tour de France starts in Bilbao, Spain, before moving on to France.

This isn't the first time a dogging website has left people startled and bemused. In 2020, a residential street in Acomb, Almsford Road, was hailed by a website called Comedogging.com.

It said the street's laybys were 'perfect for meet-ups after dark,' but it doesn't have any laybys, or any known propensity for public sex.

Last October, The Press reported how action was being taken to deter dogging and cruising for sex which has blighted a layby on the A19 at Skelton. A large fence was put up to separate the layby from adjacent woodland.