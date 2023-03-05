A CAR caught fire after crashing into a tree on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the crash in East Harlsey, Northallerton. just before midnight.
It said the car was on fire after it had 'impacted a tree.'
The crew extinguished the fire with a hose reel, assisted by thermal imaging and breathing apparatus.
They searched the local area for anyone involved in the crash but none were found, and the incident was left with police.
