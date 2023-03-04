It comes as status website DownDector has over 500 reports of viewers sharing the issues.

Seeing over 72% per cent of most reported problems are related to the live channel, whilst 21% are for video streaming and 7% to the app.

DownDector shared in a Tweet: "User reports indicate Channel 4 is having problems since 7:52 PM GMT."

Currently, many viewers are seeing a screen showing "We are currently experiencing technical issues.

"Programmes will resume as soon as possible."

User reports indicate Channel 4 is having problems since 7:52 PM GMT. https://t.co/puTjcpNOFK RT if you're also having problems #Channel4down — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) March 4, 2023

Is Channel 4 down?





Some who were hoping to watch F1 have taken to Twitter to share their issues with the broadcaster

As one viewer writes: "what’s happening with the formula 1 coverage tonight?! It’s bad enough that you can’t show all the races or the qualifying live but the stuff you do show is unwatchable! Sort the technical difficulties!!!

Whilst another viewer wrote: "Shout out to the poor techs at @Channel4 & @4Viewers tonight. I think it's safe to say @C4F1 will just have to not be interrupted by adverts all session."

Channel 4 has not commented on the issues yet.