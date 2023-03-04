It comes as the bakery announced that the seasonal hot cross bun would not be sold this Easter.

Many look forward to enjoying the Easter treat after working hard during lent, leaving many customers left disappointed.

But, although the bun is not being sold, Greggs did hint that alternative seasonal products would be sold to make up for the loss.

Greggs axes popular Easter item

As a Greggs spokesperson told the Metro: “While Hot Cross Buns won’t be returning to our menu this Easter, keep an eye out for other Easter favourites that will be arriving in our shops soon.”

Previous Easter-themed items at the bakery have included bunny biscuits and cornflake nests.

It’s not the first time that Greggs has axed the much loved hot cross bun, as last year the brand chose not to sell their packs of four for £1.

However, customers are not happy with the bakery's decision as one customer took to Twitter to say: “No Hot Cross Buns? No Greggs. Simples.”

Whilst another said: “I’m disappointed to report there will be no return of hot cross buns at Greggs for the foreseeable future.”

Some have described the chain's decision to not sell hot cross buns as a ‘disaster’.