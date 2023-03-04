YORK Rescue Boat has been called out by police to assist at an incident by a York river.
The volunteer service tweeted that it was called out to the River Foss at 3.40pm this afternoon.
It said the team was later stood down as the person concerned was not in danger, and the incident was classed as a 'false alarm with good intent.'
