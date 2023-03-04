North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Malton and Easingwold had attended the incident in Scackleton Lane, Scackleton, near Hovingham, in Ryedale, at just after 11am today.

It said they went to the scene following a report of a man with a broken leg down a six foot hole.

"Crews liaised with ambulance crews and used a longboard to carry out the casualty, who was left in care of the ambulance."