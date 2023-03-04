A resident posted on the hyperlocal social media site Nextdoor about the amusing disappointment for the thief, whom he had caught in the act on a camera outside his home in the city.

"She gets off the bike, leaves it at the bottom of the hedge, walks up my path with her face covered," said the man, who preferred not to be named by The Press.

"She pulled out a bag for life and put my parcel in and cycled off towards the iron bridge on Holgate Road."

The man said he had contacted Amazon and got a refund straight away and updated delivery instructions.

"I guess the good thing is she is reusing plastic bags," he said.

"It was a sample of a self-adhesive tile in the parcel, so I’d have loved to see her face when she opened it.

"I just want to make people aware. I get the feeling she’s watching out during the day for deliveries."

His posting prompted outrage from others on Nextdoor. One posted: "How sad that some people just can’t stop themselves taking things belonging to others."

Another said: "What a nerve of some people. Nothing can be left safe...But it did make me smile at what she had stolen."

Others raised concerns at delivery companies leaving parcels outside properties.