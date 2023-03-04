The Press reported last night that Cllr Aspden, who has served as a local councillor for 20 years and has been council leader since 2019, would not be standing for re-election at the council elections in May.

He said that, having recently passed the budget and secured a long-awaited devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, he had come to the conclusion that it was the right time to take the opportunity of the election to 'turn a new page and return to my career in education.'

Labour, the official opposition, said today it 'welcomed' the news, which it claimed followed a 'tumultuous period' for the council in which Cllr Aspden had been at the centre of a number of controversies that it claimed had damaged the reputation of the council and the city.

Former council chief executive Mary Weastell, who went on sick leave in May 2019, lodged an employment tribunal complaint against the council and Cllr Aspden, which included claims of “bullying and victimisation”, which was withdrawn after a £400,000 payout was agreed. Cllr Aspden denies the claims.

Cllr Aspden did not declare a prejudicial interest when he chaired the meeting to agree the payout, despite being named in the tribunal claim. Independent auditors Mazars later said Cllr Aspden should have left the room when the item was being discussed.

Labour group leader Claire Douglas said today she was 'pleased' to see Cllr Aspden take the decision to step down from local politics, 'given his hugely negative impact in the council in recent years.'

She claimed: "It wasn’t a surprise as he had largely disappeared from public view in recent months, prompting comments from the city’s key partners about an absence of leadership.

“It remains to be seen whether or not Cllr Aspden left of his own volition or was pushed, but the timing does not suggest a carefully planned departure.

"Like us he will be hearing on the doorstep that the writing is on the wall for his administration in May’s local elections, and it appears he doesn’t fancy the hard work of being an opposition councillor again."

She also claimed the Liberal Democrat’s choice of successor, Cllr Nigel Ayre, was a 'curious one,' claiming he epitomised an 'inward-looking political culture' in York that external Local Government experts had labelled toxic.

"This change was an opportunity to begin to shift that culture, but Liberal Democrats have opted to further bury their heads in the sand rather than turn the page on it and start afresh."

Cllr Aspden and the Liberal Democrats are being given the opportunity to respond to Labour's allegations.