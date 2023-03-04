One collision is said to have occurred on the A59 near to a garden centre at Poppleton, just a couple of hundred metres from the junction with the the A1237 York Outer Ring Road.

Traffic is queueing on the York-bound side of the A59, with vehicles taking ten minutes to get to the outer ring road.

The other crash is said to have happened on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, half a mile from its junction with the A64.

This appears not to have caused any congestion and to have been cleared up quickly.

