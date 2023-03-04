TWO crashes are reported to have happened on two key York roads at lunchtime - with another on a suburban road this afternoon.
One collision was said to have occurred on the A59 near to a garden centre at Upper Poppleton, just a couple of hundred metres from the junction with the A1237 York Outer Ring Road.
Traffic was queueing on the York-bound side of the A59, with vehicles taking ten minutes to get to the outer ring road.
The crash appears to have now been cleared up, with traffic flowing better again.
The other crash was said to have happened on the A1237 York Outer Ring Road, half a mile from its junction with the A64.
This appears not to have caused any congestion and to have been cleared up quickly.
Another crash is reported to have happened this afternoon in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, but no details are yet available.
More to follow.
