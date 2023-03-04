Northern Powergrid said the Met Office had signalled there was a low risk of up to 5cm of snow and ice on lower ground, and up to 10cm on higher ground over the North York Moors.

"Our current view is that this will be impacting our region from 8am on Monday through to midnight on Tuesday; with low temperatures persisting throughout," it said.

"This weather front does have the potential to have an impact and cause damage to our network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies in at least some parts of the region.

"We are ready to mobilise colleagues and support as this situation unravels. We have contacted our relevant partners including MPs and Local Authorities."

The latest forecast from BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is that York will see its first snow of 2023 next week.

It says there could be some light snow in the early hours of Tuesday, but the day will then be mainly dry.

More light snow is forecast early on Thursday, with heavy snow showers forecast for Thursday evening.

Heavy snow showers are forecast for the North York Moors on both Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office yesterday issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in York and North Yorkshire on Tuesday, which it says could cause disruption in places.