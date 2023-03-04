FIREFIGHTERS helped police and ambulance crews search a building for casualties earlier today.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said a crew was called to Keldgate, Beverley, at just after 3am to assist the ambulance service and police with the search of a building for casualties.
It said an adult male casualty was located in the property and a woman was located at a different address, and the incident was left with police.
The service did not give details of the nature of the incident.
