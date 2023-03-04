The 7,700 sq ft retail unit used by Iceland in Fulford Road - just across the car park from an Aldi store - is being let by agents Briggs Burley.

Asked about the implications for the future of the supermarket, an Iceland spokesperson said: “Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse, we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 stores and continually review the retail experience offered to our customers as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.

"The Fulford Road store remains open and customers can also choose to shop at our Food Warehouse Store in Foss Islands Retail Park, less than a mile away.”