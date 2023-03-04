FIREFIGHTERS were called to extinguish a blaze in an industrial bin in York early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire happened in Lawrence Street at just after 2.30am.
"The cause is thought to have been deliberate after police CCTV saw a number of youths in the area prior to the fire starting," said a spokesperson.
"Soon after tackling the fire, crews were called further down the street to reports of another bin fire at Olympian Court.
"The York crew again attended and extinguished a fire in another industrial bin, using a hose reel."
