SCORES of householders in a York neighbourhood woke up today to find they had no electricity.
Northern Powergrid said 120 properties in the Burton Stone Lane and Ratcliffe Street area had been affected by a power cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It originally estimated that supplies would be restored by 9.15am but that estimate has now been put back to noon.
