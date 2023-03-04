THREE missing girls have been found safe and well after North Yorkshire Police launched a search for them last night.

North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal early today for help in finding the girls, who had last been seen after leaving a property in Eastgate, Helmsley, at 3.30pm yesterday.

But police tweeted at 4am that the girls, aged 12, 13 and 16, had been located safe and well, adding: "Thank you if you shared our appeal."