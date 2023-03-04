North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze broke out in Crayke, near Easingwold, at 8.30pm.

"The caller stated there was a large amount of heat in the walls and floor and the plaster on the walls was beginning to crack," said a spokesperson.

Crews from Easingwold and Huntington attended and, upon their arrival, the chimney was well alight.

"Crews worked to extinguish the fire using a hearth kit, a hose reel and small tools," they said.

"Whilst investigating, they found the fire to have spread into the airing cupboard and this was quickly extinguished with crews wearing breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

"Crew continued to investigate the property including the loft space, working to remove insulation to ensure no fire spread. This revealed heat to be found around the joists.

"Crews then worked to expose the joists to extinguish any further spread.

"Crews will be revisiting the property later this morning and have assisted neighbours by conducting safe and well visits where they were able to fit smoke alarms to properties."