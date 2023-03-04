Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out in the kitchen at a property in Roseberry Wood, Stamford Bridge, at 6.30 pm last night.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose reels, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.

The kitchen and and a utility room were fully damaged by smoke and fire.

The fire was started by a fault with a fridge freezer.

A smoke detector had been fitted and was activated during the fire.