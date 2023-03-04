A KITCHEN and utility room were badly damaged by fire at a home in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out in the kitchen at a property in Roseberry Wood, Stamford Bridge, at 6.30 pm last night.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose reels, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.
The kitchen and and a utility room were fully damaged by smoke and fire.
The fire was started by a fault with a fridge freezer.
A smoke detector had been fitted and was activated during the fire.
