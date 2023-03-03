Liberal Democrat Cllr Aspden has served as a local councillor for 20 years, representing Fulford since 2003 and Fulford and Heslington since 2015.

He has led the Liberal Democrat group since 2013 and has been the council leader since 2019.

Cllr Aspden said he was taking the opportunity to return to his career in education.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, local councillor for Heworth Without and executive member for finance and major projects, will become the new Liberal Democrat group leader.

A Lib Dem group spokesperson said Cllr Aspden had led the city through the Covid pandemic.

They added: "Under his leadership, the Liberal Democrat-led administration has secured £540 million investment in the city and region through devolution, progressed the £700 million York Central project to its furthest stage, delivered hundreds of affordable homes, protected and expanded the city’s libraries, secured crucial Purple Flag status for York, created a new community woodland, and secured significant new investment and jobs in the city, including the new government hub."

However, Cllr Aspden's time as leader saw controversy.

Former council chief executive Mary Weastell, who went on sick leave in May 2019, lodged an employment tribunal complaint against the council and Cllr Aspden, which included claims of “bullying and victimisation”, which was withdrawn after a £400,000 payout was agreed. Cllr Aspden denies the claims.

Cllr Aspden did not declare a prejudicial interest when he chaired the meeting to agree the payout, despite being named in the tribunal claim. Independent auditors Mazars later said Cllr Aspden should have left the room when the item was being discussed.

Cllr Aspden will continue to serve as council leader and a local councillor until the May election.

Cllr Aspden said: “For the last twenty years, I have dedicated a big part of my life to serving the residents of Fulford and Heslington and have had the honour and privilege to lead our fantastic city in my role as council leader.

"It has been an incredibly rewarding experience, although demanding, particularly in responding to the pandemic. I am grateful for the support and trust of my colleagues, city partners and most importantly, local residents.

“I am proud of the things I have been able to achieve for Fulford and Heslington, particularly in securing crucial flood defences, investing in playing fields and community facilities, and supporting voluntary groups in my ward."

He added: “Having very recently passed our budget and secured the long-awaited devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, I have come to the conclusion that it is the right time to take the opportunity of the election to turn a new page and return to my career in education."

Two other Liberal Democrat councillors, Councillors Sue Hunter and James Barker, will also stand down.

New Lib Dem group leader Cllr Nigel Ayre, second from left, thanking Cllr Keith Aspden, second from right, and Cllrs Sue Hunter and James Barker

Cllr Hunter has represented Westfield ward since 2015 while Cllr Barker has served as a councillor for Rural West York since 2019.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, new Liberal Democrat group Leader, said: “I would like to thank Keith, James and Sue for their invaluable service to their communities and our city. They should be very proud of the time, passion and commitment they have shown throughout their years representing and working for their communities.

“I’m grateful for my colleagues entrusting me with the role of the leader of the group. I will work to ensure that after May a Lib Dem administration will continue to deliver for residents with progressive, constructive and sensible ideas underpinning our plans – investing in our communities, highways and frontline services, supporting those most in need, delivering the homes that the city needs and investing in York’s future.

“I will be working closely with Cllr Aspden over the coming months, and I look forward to taking on the role of Council Leader in May with many more hardworking Liberal Democrat councillors across the city.”

The Liberal Democrat group will be announcing its full slate of council candidates across York, including the themes of the manifesto, on March 18.