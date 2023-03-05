Julie, 62, and Simon Dodsworth, 60, discovered their love for running in later life, and have since run two marathons, including the Yorkshire Marathon.

They have now been training "rigorously" for the London marathon, on April 23, to fundraise for Variety, a children's charity which provides practical support to disabled and disadvantaged children, after they were approached by the challenge events and community fundraising officer, Sarah Phillips.

The couple have supported the charity for over a decade, and have raised money for two of the charity's Sunshine coaches - which are fully accessible minibuses that benefit schools catering to disabled and disadvantaged children.

Julie, a narrowboat artist and the founder of Dodsworths plant display business, based in Cundall, said: "It’s something in our heart we’d love to do and it’s one of those things that’s sort of come full circle for us.

"We helped others to do the London Marathon and we’re now going to have a chance to do it ourselves and help Variety along the way."

Julie and Simon run regularly along the cycle paths in York, along with their dog Rosie, and are currently up to 19 miles.

Julie said: "We are very lucky. It’s absolutely idyllic so we have no excuse not to be getting out.

"We’re such big fans of Variety. I know that so much of the money goes to the child, and that’s a big thing for us - we don’t see any waste. I’ve been to events as well, and it’s just been so lovely.

"I’m most looking forward to seeing the Variety team at the cheer points. I think that will be really exciting and hopefully they’ll see us coming because we’ll make sure that we’re matching in our Variety vests.

"Although we’re very different runners – Simon’s faster than me – we’re planning on running together on the day, so he’ll have to slow down and I’ll have to speed up!”

To find out more about Variety, the Children’s Charity, visit: https://www.variety.org.uk/