FIREFIGHTERS were called today (March 3) after a car crashed into a ditch in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle road traffic accident at 2.15pm in Main Street, Folkton, near Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the driver of the car was uninjured.

The spokesperson said the crew, from Scarborough, assisted the driver from the vehicle using “crew power”.