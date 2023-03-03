Humberside Police said the three-vehicle collision happened on the A1079 near Wilberfoss, between York and Pocklington, at about 6pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said it was reported that a white Citroen, a silver Mercedes and a silver Volkswagen Golf were in collision on the main road west of Wilberfoss.

"The drivers of the Citroen and Mercedes were taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries," they said.

"Officers are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 436 of 1 March."