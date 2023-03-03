Two North Yorkshire Police officers allegedly exchanged racist and discriminatory messages via WhatsApp.
Det Con Danielle Kirby and PC James Mills face a disciplinary hearing at the force's Northallerton headquarters in two weeks' time.
The formal announcement of the misconduct hearing states: "It is alleged that between 2nd December 2018 and 8th March 2019, DC Kirby and PC Mills exchanged messages via WhatsApp of a racist, discriminatory and/or offensive nature."
They are alleged to have breached the standards of police professional behaviour in three different ways- - through discreditable conduct, and the way they conducted themselves with regard to authority, respect and courtesy, and equality and diversity.
The hearing is expected to start on Tuesday March 14 and last for four days.
