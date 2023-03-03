Earlier today (March 3), the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire and snow flurries are expected according to the latest forecast.

The BBC has predicted an hour-by-hour forecast from Tuesday (February 7) lasting until the end of the week.

This is subject to change but you can keep up to date with the latest weather changes on the BBC website.

What is the forecast in York next week?





Tuesday

Snow is predicted to arrive in the early hours of the morning.

6 am – light snow

7 am – light snow

8 am – light snow

The rest of the day is expected to see sunny intervals until it breaks into clear skies at 6 pm in the evening which will last until around 12 am.

Wednesday

From 1 am until around 6 am, it’s thought the sky will be clear.

As of 7 am until 5 pm in the evening, we'll see sunny intervals with clear skies expected to last from 6 pm until 12 am.

North Yorkshire has been issued with a yellow weather warning by the Met Office next week (Image: Canva)

Thursday

1am – light snow

2am – light snow

3am – light snow

4am – light snow

5am – light snow

6am – light snow

7am – light snow

8am – sleet

9am – sleet

10am – sleet

11am – sleet

12 pm – sleet

1pm – sleet

2pm – sleet

It will then be cloudy from 3pm until 5pm.

6pm – sleet

7pm – sleet

8pm – sleet

9pm – light snow

10pm – light snow

11pm – light snow

12am midnight – light snow

Friday

1am – light snow

2am – sleet

3am – sleet

4am – sleet

5am – sleet

6am – sleet

In the latest BBC weather forecast, this will see the end of the wintry showers as the weather changes towards sunny intervals and light rain towards the end of the week.