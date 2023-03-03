Cold temperatures are expected to arrive in York next week as a series of winter showers are predicted for across the UK.
Earlier today (March 3), the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire and snow flurries are expected according to the latest forecast.
The BBC has predicted an hour-by-hour forecast from Tuesday (February 7) lasting until the end of the week.
This is subject to change but you can keep up to date with the latest weather changes on the BBC website.
What is the forecast in York next week?
Tuesday
Snow is predicted to arrive in the early hours of the morning.
- 6 am – light snow
- 7 am – light snow
- 8 am – light snow
The rest of the day is expected to see sunny intervals until it breaks into clear skies at 6 pm in the evening which will last until around 12 am.
Wednesday
From 1 am until around 6 am, it’s thought the sky will be clear.
As of 7 am until 5 pm in the evening, we'll see sunny intervals with clear skies expected to last from 6 pm until 12 am.
Thursday
- 1am – light snow
- 2am – light snow
- 3am – light snow
- 4am – light snow
- 5am – light snow
- 6am – light snow
- 7am – light snow
- 8am – sleet
- 9am – sleet
- 10am – sleet
- 11am – sleet
- 12 pm – sleet
- 1pm – sleet
- 2pm – sleet
- It will then be cloudy from 3pm until 5pm.
- 6pm – sleet
- 7pm – sleet
- 8pm – sleet
- 9pm – light snow
- 10pm – light snow
- 11pm – light snow
- 12am midnight – light snow
Friday
- 1am – light snow
- 2am – sleet
- 3am – sleet
- 4am – sleet
- 5am – sleet
- 6am – sleet
In the latest BBC weather forecast, this will see the end of the wintry showers as the weather changes towards sunny intervals and light rain towards the end of the week.
