Gary Maddison, 64, was on bail for stealing from an ethical products store and damaging a decorative “dream catcher” and police had ordered him to leave the city centre, York Magistrates' Court heard.

He was also an extensive user of amphetamine tablets, the court was told.

His solicitor Craig Robertson said when Maddison went into Ann Summers in the city centre, he had taken the blue and pink boxes because they contained tablets.

“The reaction from the pills may have been very different from what he was expecting,” said Mr Robertson.

Maddison, of Vyner Street, off Wigginton Road, York, pleaded guilty to stealing £45 of arousal pills, stealing items worth £215.86 from Shared Earth in Minster Gates, criminal damage to a £39.99 dream catcher in Shared Earth and failure to comply with a dispersal order by not leaving the city centre.

Gary Maddison (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He was on a community order at the time for assaulting a woman in WH Smith in Coney Street and threatening behaviour in McDonald's in Blake Street.

Magistrates revoked the community orders and jailed him for eight weeks for all offences and ordered him to pay £39.99 compensation to Shared Earth.

He yelled “go away, go away”, insulted the magistrates as they announced he would be jailed, and had to be taken to the court cells so they could finish their sentencing remarks.

Maddison has a previous conviction for indecent exposure at York Hospital.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said Maddison stole Tarot cards, birthday cards, an £80 jumper which he put on, and other items from Shared Earth on February 14. He was caught nearby with the stolen items in a plastic bag.

Shared Earth in Minster Gates (Image: Google Street View)

On February 28, he stole the sex pills from Ann Summers and was caught with them sitting on a bench in the public garden nearby.

Mr Robertson said Maddison had psychosis and significant mental health problems and had spent time in psychiatric units.

“He has clearly done well to get to 64,” he said.

He was a vulnerable person and had lived on the streets for some time, but had recently managed to get his own accommodation.

He had not done the necessary work on the community order. Although he had attended at the probation offices, he had used them as a place to go to sleep.

If Maddison was jailed, he was likely to find himself back on the streets on release, said the defence solicitor.

A probation officer told the court Maddison’s “extensive” use of amphetamine was exacerbating his mental health problems and locking him up would enable him to break his cycle of offending behaviour.