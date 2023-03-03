Business Financed said it set out to find and rank the places across the UK where there was the highest concentration of thriving microbusinesses and self employed people.

"Across the length and breadth of the UK, our nation’s history is marked by the creative and bold people who strived to establish their own business enterprise," said a spokesperson.

"But where is that happening now? Which towns and cities are the leading hotspots for entrepreneurs, startups and very small businesses?

"We decided to look at the data and find out."

They said they had drawn up a comprehensive shortlist of 68 locations where microbusinesses were most prevalent and most thriving.

Their criteria for a microbusiness was that it employed no more than four people but was large enough to be registered for VAT, PAYE or both.

They said their top 30 UK locations for microbusinesses was headed by Bath, followed by Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Exeter, Chester and then York in sixth place, which was followed by Edinburgh and Maidstone.