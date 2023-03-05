Readers have been reminiscing fondly about the Blake Head Bookshop and Cafe which was a destination in Micklegate for years.

The original owner was David Lambourne, who set it up in 1975, diversifying into a vegetarian cafe during the 1980s. In 2001, he sold the venture to one of his employees, Carl Winston, and Carl's partner, Clair Turner.

One recollection of the place comes from writer Ron Willis; the Blake Head Bookshop and Cafe inspired Ron's own novel The Cappuccino Club at Jacob’s Well.

Mr Willis wrote to The Press in 2011 from Western Australia lamenting the closure of what he termed the "legendary" site.

The Blake Head Bookshop & Cafe in Micklegate

The bookshop is now The Rattle Owl restaurant He penned: "I first walked in there in the early 1990s. It was then owned by David Lambourne, writer of children’s books, who now lives in the south of France. Its ambience immediately determined me to write a novel set there."

He recalls visiting the cafe after it closed. "A notice on the door read: 'To all our customers, please accept our apologies. We are closing until further notice. Thanks for your loyalty and support. The Blake Head'."

What was so special about the place? Well it was pretty unique, not only mixing a book shop with a cafe, but a vegetarian cafe to boot. Back in York in the 1980s and 1990s exclusive veggie fare was a rare find.

It was affordable too. Lunches cost around £5-£8 and lovely cakes were priced at £2 a slice.

Oh, and it was parent-friendly too, welcoming pushchairs and providing high chairs, at a time when not all places did.

Other readers have fond memories too. Posting in our nostalgia group Why We Love York - Memories.

Cath Naylor posted: "Fabulous cafe. Fabulous bookshop - shame it's gone."

Mo Flood said: "Bought first Harry Potter here for my daughter. I started reading it on the bus and was hooked."

York Pilates instructor Patricia Issitt said: "Loved Blake Head, we used to drop in for coffee post Pilates at Priory Street; lovely veggie food plus books - happy days."

The building is now a smart restaurant, The Rattle Owl.

What are your memories of Blake Head? We'd love you to share them in our nostalgia group in Facebook, find us at: facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia