Police officers said the incident happened at some time between Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 March in Elvington Lane in the Dunnington area of the city.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"They’d particularly like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information which would assist their enquiries."

Please email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PCSO 6239 Saville.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-01032023-0408 when passing on any information to officers that could help the investigation.