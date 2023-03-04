Doctors concluded Don Jackson's liver surgery could not proceed at this stage, said friend Dave Sollitt, who has been organising an £80,000 fundraising campaign in York to fund the Turkish operation after the NHS refused to undertake it.

"As you can imagine, this was another devastating and heart-breaking blow to Don, and his partner and kids who are now with him, after everything he has already endured," said Dave, whose appeal has so far raised almost £43,000. "We honestly thought we had reached the end of the road."

However, he said the doctors -'who have been incredible in their desire to save Don's life' - had immediately offered a six-week programme of chemotherapy and radiotherapy to tackle the cancers, which were apparently at an early stage, and Don had now started the treatment.

Don Jackson in his hospital bed. Picture: SWNS (Image: supplied)

He said they were also starting injections into his liver, intended to shrink the lesions there and ensure that the cancer did not spread through his body.

"I am told that these injections are relatively new treatments, and would not be available to Don in the UK at this time," said Dave.

"Certainly, the evidence that I have been able to find indicates that these injections have had considerable success in shrinking liver tumours in many cases.

"This would then lead to other options further down the line - at least six months we believe - after he has hopefully recovered from these treatments.

"If the injections successfully shrink the liver lesions, he could re-apply for a transplant in the UK, as they would then fall within the size limits (the so-called Milan criteria) that are so rigidly applied here."

A fundraiser for a transplant in Turkey could be re-commenced if the UK would not or could not help again.

Don Jackson travels to Turkey. Picture: SWNS (Image: supplied)

He said considerable costs had already been accrued from the tests carried out so far, as well as flights, accommodation costs etc, and it was likely that by the time aftercare and medication were factored in, they would approach the original amount he had hoped to raise for the transplant.

He told donors: "Whilst we understand that this is a sea change in circumstances, we hope that you will stick with us in this approach, as whilst the family, and more importantly the doctors, believe that Don can be saved, we must fight on!

"If anybody feels that they only wanted to donate towards a transplant that can happen right now, we would refund them as promised.

"We very much hope therefore that you will continue with your awe inspiring, incredible support - we genuinely did not know the level of love and compassion out there for Don, and this whole experience has been so humbling to all of us."

He said the next step was a fundraiser at the Crescent, featuring Chris Helme, formerly of the Seahorses, and The Mothers, and Soul Survivors, on Thursday, March 9, with DJs and an auction of music memorabilia, including a Gold Disc.

He said tickets costing £10 in advance were on sale on the Crescent website.