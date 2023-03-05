Henry Rollinson, 24, of Jute Road, Acomb, must pay £438.80 after he was convicted of dodging a £34.80 fare from York to Manchester. Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £34.80 compensation, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Christopher Roberts, 39, of Park Grove, York, must pay £467.80 after he was convicted of dodging a £9.80 fare from Harrogate to York. A Doncaster magistrate ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £150 prosecution costs, a £88 statutory surcharge and £9.80 compensation.

The following cases were heard at Kirklees Magistrates Court

Craig Ferguson, 24, of Gale Lane, York, must pay £475.60 after he was convicted of dodging a £17.60 fare from York to Leeds. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £17.60 compensation, an £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Sophie Bourke, 33, of Kirkham Avenue, off Huntington Road, York, must pay £483.10 after she was convicted of dodging a £25.10 fare from Hull to York. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £25.10 compensation.

Garron Billay, 41, of Barlby Road, Selby, must pay £466.70 after he was convicted of dodging a £8.70 fare from Selby to York. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £8.70 compensation.