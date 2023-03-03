John Tim Greenan, 41, of York Road, Riccall, Selby, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to cannabis driving on Tadcaster Road, York. He was ordered to pay a total of £253 consisting of a £120 fine, a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Nathan Luke Hallsworth, 37, of Wensleydale Parade, Batley, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal items from the Hazel Court household recycling depot. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Nicholas James Daniel Radley-Holmes, 34, of Dove Court, Easingwold, was jailed for 44 weeks after he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay a £187 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Kledian Abazi, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to growing 102 cannabis plants at Byram near Selby. He must pay a £187 statutory surcharge.

Daniel James Butler, 28, of Margaret Street, central York, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted breaching a non-molestation order. He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman named in the non-molestation order or going to the street where she lives, and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.