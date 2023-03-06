Lewis Joshua Oakland, 26, was jailed for four years at York Crown Court last month for his actions at the Co-op store in Hull Road, York.

Sentencing him, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said: “It was a thoroughly terrifying event for the victims.”

A member of the public who believes the sentence was too short has asked the Attorney General to intervene.

The government law officer is now considering whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal and ask if it will increase the sentence.

York Crown Court heard last month that Oakland committed the offence when two staff members saw him stealing meat from the shop display and tried to stop him.

He told them he wouldn’t pay for the items and asked what they would do about his actions.

He told a woman shop assistant: “I will put a silver pellet in your head, look what I have got” and reached into his pocket.

Richard Canning, prosecuting, said: “The Crown accept the defendant didn’t have a firearm, but there was obviously something.”

The prosecution accepted a plea of not guilty to possessing an imitation firearm during an offence when Oakland, of Watson Terrace, Holgate, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Mr Canning said the woman employee tried to grab Oakland’s bag and he pushed her in the chest. The male employee also became involved and Oakland punched him hard in the mouth, causing him to lose two teeth.

In the scuffle that followed, Oakland was swinging punches and hit the male employee as he tried to protect the woman employee.

Eventually Oakland gathered up meat packs that had fallen out of his bag and made his escape.

He left the male employee with swelling, bruising and cuts on his face and mouth and smashed glasses.

A member of the public, in certain cases, can ask the Attorney General to intervene if they believe the sentence passed by a crown court is too lenient.

The lenient sentence scheme applies to cases where the defendant has been convicted of murder, rape, robbery, child cruelty, stalking that caused severe distress or to fear damage, harassment that caused the victim to fear violence and an offence of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Some sex offences against children, serious fraud, serious drug offences and terror-related offences are also included.

Cases that are only heard by a magistrates court are not included.