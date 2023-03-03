A PEDESTRIAN was injured after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop as they tried to cross the road in York.
The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened in Lawrence Street opposite the bus stop at St Lawrence Church Community Hall at around 7.25pm on Monday February 27.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road, was struck by a vehicle.
"The vehicle didn't stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and the vehicle.
"The pedestrian was left with several injuries but luckily, numerous members of the public stopped to help.
"If it helps to jog your memory, the weather was drizzly at the time the incident occurred."
If you witnessed the incident, have relevant dash-cam footage, or you can help identify the driver of the other vehicle, please email davey.mitchell@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Davey Mitchell.
Quote reference number 12230037415 when passing on details to police officers that could assist the investigation.
