Banks was the place to go. I remember Miss Banks, a very formidable lady at the shop when it was on the corner of Stonegate.

I left York in the late Seventies to live in Sussex. In due course my two daughters started having piano lessons, and on our frequent return visits to York we always went to Banks. You could always find what you wanted. By this time the shop was in Lendal.

One particular visit stays in my mind. My elder daughter, about 12 at the time, had recently taken part in a music festival and was captivated by a piano piece played by another competitor.

As a visit to York was on the cards, I said "We’ll get it at Banks". However, we found we had mislaid details of the required piece of music. We tried searching through piano music in the hope of recognising it. No luck, until a charming assistant came to our aid. (Ray Lovely was in charge at that time and the assistant was his second-in-command ).

We explained our dilemma. So he asked whether we could sing the tune. We could! He immediately knew the piece, found it, and we bought it .

Fantastic customer service.

Banks will be sorely missed.

Jean Bryant,

Ridges Rise,

Deepcut,

Camberley, Surrey