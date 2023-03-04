The bar, in Market Place, Malton, opened its doors last month and has already got the town talking - so we were more than happy to try it out.

It is located in the historic grade-II listed Old Town Hall, and boasts an open feel with big glass windows looking across the market place.

Inside Pizza on the Square (Image: Pizza on the Square)

Outside Pizza on the Square (Image: Pizza on the Square)

Casual dining is at the core of Pizza on the Square, with all orders to be made at the bar.

It was busy when we visited - with diners filling both floors - but still we were seen promptly.

The food includes a wide range of pizzas and sides.

Pizzas are all made in house and cooked in a pizza oven in the bar’s kitchen.

For earlier diners, sandwiches are served from 12pm to 3pm.

I opted for the ‘Zucca’ pizza (£12), which entails SALT’s trademark sourdough base topped with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, roast butternut squash, sage, and goat’s cheese.

My dining partner chose ‘Pollo Piccante’ (£13.50), which sees the sourdough base topped with confit garlic puree, mozzarella, smoked chicken, Nduja, chives, red onion, and honey.

We added olives (£4) to pick at while we waited and washed them down with SALT’s own ‘Loom Pale’.

The bar has a selection of SALT’s own beers, all brewed in Bradford, along with casks and staple brands such as Guinness, Madri, and Staropramen.

Beers on offer at Pizza on the Square (Image: Pizza on the Square)

If beer is not to your taste, a selection of wines are on offer, alongside popular cocktails with a two for £12 deal attached to each.

Sitting downstairs, a calmness resonates even when the room is full.

This was, in turn, helped by a friendly Whippet, Alfie, based at our neighbouring table (thanks to the bar’s dog-friendly policy).

Our olives arrived, topped with nuts which was a nice touch. They complimented the rich hoppy beer perfectly.

Nocellara olives served with smoked almonds (Image: Dylan Connell)

After picking away, we opt for a second drink.

Read next:

This time I chose the ‘Blue Raspberry Sour’ beer by Twice Brewed mainly because I spotted someone else with one and saw it was turquoise.

Despite its strange colour, the beer was surprisingly refreshing.

‘Blue Raspberry Sour’ beer by Twice Brewed (Image: Dylan Connell)

Friendly, chatty servers brought our mains.

My pizza went down a treat with the welcomed addition of chillies providing a good kick against the goat’s cheese, which I can sometimes find overpowering.

The 'Zucca' and 'Pollo Piccante' (Image: Dylan Connell)

'Pollo Piccante' (left) and 'Zucca' (Image: Dylan Connell)

My partner was equally satisfied with her pizza - praising the rich, smoked chicken.

We wrapped up our meals, which my partner summarised as leaving us “the right amount of full”.

Aaron Yeates, general manager (Image: Dylan Connell)

Aaron Yeates, general manager, with one of the team (Image: Dylan Connell)

Shortly after, general manager, Aaron Yeates, joined us.

When we visited, the bar had been open just one week.

Since opening, he said: “(It’s been) busy, really busy.”

Aaron, 33, who lives in Clifton, York, added that locals have spoke fondly of the bar – with many taking advantage of its Tuesday night pub quiz, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

He previously worked at The Hop, in Fossgate, York, which is also owned by the Ossett Brewery Group.

If you’re in Malton, we would recommend visiting Pizza on the Square.

For more information, and to book in, visit Pizza on the Square’s Facebook page.