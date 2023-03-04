Flamborough Head Golf Club has given the generous donation to Saint Catherine’s – having continued to support the hospice for well over a decade.

The club has been a long-time supporter in memory of past captain Glenn McHale, who passed away aged 42 and was a very well respected and active member of the club.

Alan Waites, club secretary, said: “Our members and committee chose Saint Catherine’s as they wanted the funds to go to a local charity. We’ve also had a couple of members who’ve received care from the hospice, so we wanted to give something back.”

The club’s ‘Firm-am’ tournament, named as it featured business teams and amateurs, ran for a number of years, but stopped during the pandemic, leaving £1,000 in the charity pot.

Members decided they would like the money to go to Saint Catherine’s, while they regroup following Covid and look at the kind of events that they would like to run in the future.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at the hospice, said: “It was a real pleasure to receive this donation and speak to the club members about why they chose to support Saint Catherine’s."