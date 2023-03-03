This is a station too far; I cannot image how any planner could even consider such a project on a remote country lane, this is really a non starter.

The station will need to be fully manned 24/7. How many Haxby residents will even drive from the village to catch the train to York or the East coast.

With expensive fares, to stand on an open platform exposed to all the elements to wait for a train that may never arrive or never be on time.

Passengers will need an underground tunnel or lift to cross the track for East-bound trains or when returning from the East coast.

---

YOUR VIEW:

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk with your full name, address, mobile number and write no more than 250 words

---

York Railway Station is not ideally situated for city centre workers or shoppers to even consider the journey from the remote station on Towthorpe Lane and leave motor vehicles unattended in an unsafe location including personnel safety issues.

The entire project should be abandoned before the train hits the buffers.

Surely this is not the same council that refused Pavers shoes permission to improve its premises and create hundreds of jobs?

It may require a small amount of green belt land for the proposed extension to be built on - not very productive land.The amount of land taken up by Pavers' request would not produce enough food for a bag of frozen peas.

Ken Thorpe,

Ebor Way,

Upper Poppleton,

York