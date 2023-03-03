Fifteen students and two lecturers from the accredited Society of Garden Designers (SGD) school visited Johnsons of Whixley, situated in the Vale of York, to gain operational insight into a horticultural nursery, including its production and despatch functions.

The students were given a full guided tour of two of the nursery’s sites, incorporating the potting shed, despatch yard and nursery beds. They were also given demonstrations and advice on how to shop with the trade nursery once they have completed their course.

The students take part in a potting lesson (Image: UGC)

Eleanor Richardson, marketing manager at Johnsons, said: “It was a pleasure to host students and lecturers from The Yorkshire School of Garden Design. We gave them behind-the-scenes access to the nursery, and a better understanding of production, operations and despatch as well as knowledge of the company’s history.

“It gave us the opportunity to sell our products and service to fifteen potential new customers. We wish them every success with their course and welcome their trade applications on completion.”

The visit culminated with a presentation on the history of Johnsons, which celebrated its centenary in 2021. Johnsons also provided gift bags, lunch, tea and coffee for its guests.