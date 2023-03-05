York’s three Rotary Clubs have put out a call for city schools to nominate the UK’s potential future leaders. They hope to find six of the city’s most talented youngsters, aged 15 -17, who will become the business, political, arts and charity leaders of tomorrow.

The chosen six will each attend a free week-long outward-bound event to hone their leadership skills with other youngsters from across Yorkshire.

Mick Fox of York Vikings Rotary, one of three local clubs who are providing the funds to sponsor the youngsters, said: “We know there is so much talent right here on our doorstep and we want aspiring young people to have the chance to embrace their own leadership qualities and develop them, so they can take up key roles on business, politics, the arts and charity sectors.”

Head teachers and year heads from local schools as well as youth group leaders are being invited to nominate pupils. If shortlisted the youngster will attend an interview with Rotary leaders and six will be selected for this summer’s Rotary Youth Leadership Award scheme. This takes place at Hebden Hey Centre near Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire in July.

The worldwide scheme has been run successfully by Rotary International and for several years the three York clubs, Vikings York, Ainsty and York Rotary, have each sponsored two young students to participate.

Rotary is asking local schools to help out, but if any young people want to apply directly, they should contact ryla@yorkrotary.co.uk for an easy-to-complete application form.

For more details about the scheme click here.