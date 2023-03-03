East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Lifeline service is looking at how vulnerable people can be supported to live as independently as possible, for as long as possible through a range of technology.

Councillor Kerri Harold, portfolio holder for adults, health and wellbeing said: "Seeing the impact that this technology is having on people's lives is fantastic.

"We want to continue to look at new ways and innovative solutions to help support residents to live active and independent lives."

Nichole, who has epilepsy, is one of the people who has been trialling the Buddi GPS tracker system for the past 18 months. Her tracker contains a microphone, speaker and a panic button to request help 24 hours a day. Linked to it is a wristband that can detect falls. The GPS tracker also enables family members to track the wearer's location through an app.

Nichole had stopped going out, but since wearing the Buddi GPS tracker she has regained her independence.

"I feel less vulnerable - and this technology could be life altering for so many people," she said.

Anyone who would like advice about assisted technology can get in touch at: tech.trials@eastriding.gov.uk