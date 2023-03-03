Moreover, if the parish council had been less obstructive and more co-operative with Persimmon it is highly likely the developer would have been ready and willing to refurbish or even rebuild cemetery toilets as part of its community contributions under the planning approval.

Sadly, Fulford Parish Council decided wasting money challenging a developer at every possible opportunity was more important than providing somewhere for mourners to answer the call of nature.

Matthew Laverack,

Architect,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

Rishi lets 'cat out of the bag'

AS Mr Sunak continues to argue it is good for Northern Ireland to be inside the single market, which he describes as being "in a unique position of advantage enjoyed nowhere else in the world", then the logical extension of that must be, being inside the single market would also be good for other parts of the UK too or even the whole of the UK.

The cat it seems is out of the bag.

Cllr Nigel Boddy,

Deputy Leader Lib Dems,

Darlington Unitary Authority

