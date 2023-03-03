But the latest generation of self service tills are a step to0 far and exceptionally annoying.

They don't have a volume control or any means of lowering the volume. So on any transaction you have to listen to the spiel it's spewing out, store cards and their benefits, is it your own bag, cash or card, do you want a receipt and other drivel - all very annoying.

I think the machines are taking over and now telling us what to do.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate ,

York