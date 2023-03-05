The data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that Haxby has the highest rate in York at 87.5 cases per 100,000 population and five cases in the area.

Haxby is shaded in a dark green colour, as the rate is between 50 and 99.

Other areas of the city shaded in dark green include New Earswick, Holgate West, South Bank and Dringhouses, Woodthorpe and Acomb Park and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe.

A number of areas, such as Acomb, Osbaldwick, Fulford, Heslington and University, Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake and Huntington are shaded in white as there are less than three cases here, meaning no data is shown as the number is too low.

In surrounding areas, Wetherby East and Thorp Arch has the highest Covid rate at 353 per 100,00025 population and 25 cases in the area.

Overall, York's Covid case rate stands at 37 cases per 100,000 population - with a total of 78 cases in the city.