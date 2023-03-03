The region is likely to be affected on Monday (March 6) but conditions could last into Tuesday (March 7).

Snow showers are likely to cause some disruption to travel with a small chance of more widespread disruption for some.

According to the Met Office, a band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south on Monday followed by frequent snow and hail showers.

Whilst the highest accumulations of 5-10cm are most likely over northern Scotland, there is a small chance of more organised and persistent spells of snow developing elsewhere in this area, and could bring 2-5cm even at lower levels.

Into Monday night, showers are expected to continue, and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.

What does the Met Office say?





In terms of what to expect the Met Office said:

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

What should I do?





You can keep up to date with the latest weather updates on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in heavy snow and ice as well as tips on staying safe in the snow.