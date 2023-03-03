Hobbycraft, in Monks Cross Shopping Park will be closing on Saturday, April 8, and then reopening in the retail park on Monday, April 10, in the unit between River Island and Barnardo's.

The store will have a new workshop space and haberdashery craft area for customers to try out new skills and projects, and to hold regular classes.

Hobbycraft store in Monks Cross (Image: Hobbycraft/Finn Partners)

In celebration of the new store, Hobbycraft will host a re-opening event on Friday, April 14 at 9am, with free goody bags for the first 100 customers, live crafting demonstrations throughout the day, products offers and activities.

Kerry Parr, the store manager, said: "The store layout looks fantastic, and the Haberdashery and dedicated workshop spaces will be an amazing way for local crafters to get inspired or try out a new hobby.

"Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the store and enjoy our enhanced crafting experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.

"Everyone is welcome to pop in and chat to our creative colleagues, who are always happy to share their knowledge, tips, and tricks."

The new craft area will have sewing machines to allow customers to test them before purchasing, and a cutting table which will also be used as a consultation and demonstration area.