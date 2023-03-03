The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 600 people had died in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by February 16 – up from 593 on the week before.

They were among 18,758 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.