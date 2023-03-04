Zoe Hutchinson, who lives in Clifton, has set up a number of charity initiatives over the last few years, after her son was born premature at York Hospital.

Ricky, who is now 11, spent a month at the hospital as his lungs were not fully developed when he was born.

"We thought we would lose him. The staff did such a wonderful job to keep him alive," Zoe said.

As Ricky got older, Zoe decided she wanted to give back to the children's ward at the hospital who cared for her son.

In 2019, she set up a collection for toys and books from children at Ricky's primary school, Clifton Green. These were then donated to York Hospital for the children around Christmas time - and Ricky's class were invited to sing a few carols as the donations were handed over.

The following year, the school collected Easter eggs, which were set to be raffled off to raise funds for the hospital. But, Covid sadly hit before the raffle could be held, so the eggs were given to staff to thank them for their hard work.

Last year, Zoe launched the 'Ricky's Rummage' scheme at Clifton Green primary - which allows parents to donate any unwanted items of school uniform which are then sold to other families at a minimal price.

Zoe pictured with the clothing rail at Ricky's Rummage (Image: UGC)

Zoe, who has now trained and qualified at a special educational needs and disability (SEND) teacher in York, said: "Parents have donated over a hundred items that we can now sell at minimal prices, raising money for the hospital and the schools.

"Uniforms can be so expensive for parents, so these donations have minimised the damage to families.

"We want to spread the word on this, it ticks all the boxes for sustainability.

"I plan to keep the scheme running event after Ricky leaves the school, as it has been so popular. I'm delighted."

Zoe has had a logo made for the initiative - as she wants it to look "as professional as possible".

The donation point is set up on a clothing rail at the school - and Zoe said she has a couple of mannequins on the way to model the donated uniform.

Zoe has also organised for the local Sainsburys to donate any unwanted lego stickers and albums to the children on the ward at York Hospital.

Zoe has two other sons, Sam and Charlie. She said she plans to set up another charity initiative in honour of five-year-old Charlie, but is still deciding on how this will be organised.

"I'm still working on it, but I know it's going to be called Charlie's Challenge," Zoe added.